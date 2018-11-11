Cody Parkley hits the goal post 4 times in win over the Lions
Video Details
Cody Parkley hits the goal post 4 times in win over the Lions. Mitchell Trubisky threw for over 350 yards and 3 touchdowns. Chicago improves to 6-3 on the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618