Watch Curtis Samuel’s mind-blowing double-reverse 33-yard TD in a whole new way
Video Details
The Carolina Panthers pulled off a remarkable trick TD in Week 9. Check out what the play looked like from the top down.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices