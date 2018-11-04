Daryl Johnston: After dominating Buffalo, the Bears are a team to watch
Video Details
Daryl Johnston believes the Chicago Bears are making a push as one of the premier teams in the NFL after their rout of the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices