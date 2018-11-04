The FOX NFL Sunday crew announces next week’s Veterans Day show at Fort Benning
Video Details
Over the last two decades, we have hit the road to visit numerous military installations to give our support to the heroes who keep us safe. Next week, to commemorate Veterans Day, we will be live from Fort Benning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices