Shannon Sharpe and James Harrison relive the epic Ravens-Steelers rivalry in an honest, must-see discussion
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe wants 200 wings if the Ravens win. James Harrison wants 20 anytime pushups if the Steelers win. The two Super Bowl champs sit down to relive one of the most intense rivalries in NFL history.
