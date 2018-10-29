Troy Aikman: The Rams simply found a way to win — as truly good teams do
All credit goes to the Green Bay Packers for their impressive showing against the Rams, but Los Angeles found a way to get it done. According to Troy Aikman, that's what good teams do.
