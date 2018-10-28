Todd Gurley talks to Erin Andrews after the Rams knock off the Packers to remain undefeated
The Los Angeles Rams managed to hold on and defeat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Star RB Todd Gurley talks to Erin Andrews about the big victory.
