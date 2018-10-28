Larry Fitzgerald reflects on the Cardinals’ come-from-behind victory over the 49ers
Video Details
Larry Fitzgerald scored the winning TD against the 49ers, and talks to Jen Hale after the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices