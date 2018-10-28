Aaron Rodgers’ 40-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling gives Packers a brief lead against the Rams
Aaron Rodgers finds a wide open Marques Valdes-Scantling for a 40 yard touchdown, giving Green Bay a 27-26 lead in the 4th quarter.
