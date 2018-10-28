Andy Dalton reflects on the Bengals’ wild win over the Buccaneers
Video Details
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. Bengals QB Andy Dalton talks to Laura Okmin about the wild win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices