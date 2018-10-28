Russell Wilson passes Matt Hasslebeck for second all time in Seahawks history with 175 touchdowns
Russell Wilson Leads Seawahks to win over the Lions. Stafford's 3 TD were not enough to overcome Wilson and the Seahawks
