Eli Manning’s struggles continue with two picks by D. J. Swearinger
Video Details
New York Giants QB Eli Manning struggles again against the Washington Redskins with two picks by D. J. Swearinger.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices