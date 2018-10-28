The Seattle Seahawks celebrated a touchdown with a World Series-inspired baseball brawl
Video Details
Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks scored a touchdown, and then he and his teammates celebrated with a "charge the mound" homage.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices