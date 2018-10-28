Shaquem Griffin shared a special moment with a young fan before the Seahawks game
Video Details
A young Seahawks fan shared a special moment with his hero Shaquem Griffin before Seattle's Week 8 game against the Lions.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices