Troy Aikman: Texans ‘can play with anybody’ following fifth straight win
Video Details
NFL on FOX’s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck discuss the Houston Texans after their win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices