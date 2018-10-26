Erin Andrews sits down with DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC South
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- Erin Andrews
- Houston Texans
- Miami Dolphins
- NFL
- TNF on FOX
-
Erin Andrews sits down with DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson before their Thursday night game against the Dolphins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices