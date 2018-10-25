Mike Pereira reacts to the first NFL official to be fired in-season during the Super Bowl era | First Call
Video Details
Dean Blandino details the latest passing statistics and Mike Pereira reacts to the unprecedented news of the firing of Hugo Cruz.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices