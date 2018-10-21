Carson Wentz gives the Eagles a home field advantage
Video Details
Charles Davis says Wentz is a game-changing factor for the Eagles as they take on the Panthers on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices