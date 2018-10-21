Despite their tough matchup against Minnesota in Week 7, the Jets defensive leaders are confident this season
Video Details
The New York Jets discuss efforts to keep confidence up as they face criticism from fans and the media.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices