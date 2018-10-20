Here’s why Chicago covers vs. New England — plus a surprising underdog pick | J-MAC’S WEEK 7 NFL PICKS
Video Details
J-Mac is back with his Week 7 picks, including Chicago making New England sweat as a home underdog and a surprising pick in San Francisco's matchup with undefeated Los Angeles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices