Von Miller talks with Kristina Pink after the Broncos’ lopsided win over the Cardinals
Video Details
Von Miller tells Kristina Pink his comments were more to pump up his teammates more then it was taking shots at the Arizona Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices