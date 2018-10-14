Kirk Cousins is trying to get the Vikings back on a roll after defeating the Arizona Cardinals
Video Details
Kirk Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. He discusses his win with Shane Bacon after the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices