Michael Strahan and the FOX NFL Sunday crew discuss their bizarre pregame superstitions
Video Details
Michael Strahan had some truly bizarre pregame superstitions back in his playing days. They involved his socks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices