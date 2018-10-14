Troy Aikman’s NFL Efficiency Ratings: A surprising team claims No. 1 in Week 6
Video Details
Da Bears? Da Bears! Troy Aikman has the surprising Chicago Bears as the best team in the NFL headed into a wild Week 6.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices