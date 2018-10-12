Eagles and Giants bring one of the most heated rivalries in sports to Thursday Night Football
Video Details
New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off on Thursday Night Football on FOX.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices