ANNOUNCER 1: An eligible receiver to the right side. Off the play fake, Wilson puts it up deep. He's got a man, touchdown Lockett. That was a beauty of 39 yards.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, Wade Phillips leaves his corners out all by themselves. And teams are not scared to throw at Marcus Peters. You know why? Because look at his eyes.

His eyes are all over the place. He barely sees Tyler Lockett go by him. And Russell Wilson just lays this out on a pattern, and his fastest receiver goes and takes it.