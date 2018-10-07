Linval Joseph returns an interception 64 yards for a big old Vikings touchdown
Video Details
Linval Joseph goes 64 yards for a Vikings touchdown after pulling in an interception off a deflection.
- He just need to get a little more acclimated with the playbook, but ran a good route on that play.
- Ball's out, picked up by the Vikings! Joseph, can he win this long footrace? Linval Joseph, no flags, touchdown, Minnesota!
[CHEERING]
[WHISTLE]
63 yards.
