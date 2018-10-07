- Three straight victories against Green Bay for you guys. I know the game of football is all about opportunities. You guys were able to capitalize on today against a very dangerous Green Bay team. What does that say about this team?

- It was good. We obviously left some out there too on offense. Golly, I think we had a bunch of yards and a bunch of points called back. Obviously, our defense played fantastic in the first half-- got us some turnovers and some short fields. We were able to take advantage and put the ball in the end zone. Lot to cleanup from that one but proud of the way our guys battled.

- How much credit does go to your defense today the way that they were so disruptive?

- They were great. That first half, man, that was incredible. We knew he was going to come out throwing around a bunch in the second, make it tough on us. I was proud of our guys for answering on offense. And on defense-- just keeping them out of the end zone enough to help us win it.

