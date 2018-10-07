Watch Panthers kicker Graham Gano nail a 63-yard FG to bury the Giants
Video Details
Graham gano with the game winning FG to upset the Giants
ANNOUNCER: From the left hash, ball is placed down. Gano from 63 yards out, it is good.
