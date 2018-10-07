Packers kicker Mason Crosby had a very, very bad Sunday
Video Details
It was a bad day for Mason Crosby as he misses 4 FG and one missed PAT
ANNOUNCER 1: --on 1st down. Missed the first one wide and left. The second hit the right upright. And then this-- wide right.
ANNOUNCER 2: Mm, he's so reliable, and I'm sure he's frustrated and flustered with his--
ANNOUNCER 1: --field in the first half or the first quarter anyway. Oh, my gosh. Mason Crosby has missed three field goals and now a point after.
[CHEERING]
