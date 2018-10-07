JuJu Smith-Schuster gives ‘birth’ to a football to celebrate a TD in the Steelers’ win
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Atlanta Falcons
- Ben Roethlisberger
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger throws to JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 18 yard touchdown in their game against the Atanta Falcons.
ANNOUNCER: On 3rd and 8, for the end zone-- open! Catch made! JuJu Smith-Schuster has a Steeler touchdown-- had to make sure his feet were in and that he held onto the ball.
