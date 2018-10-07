JuJu Smith-Schuster gives ‘birth’ to a football to celebrate a TD in the Steelers’ win

Video Details

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger throws to JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 18 yard touchdown in their game against the Atanta Falcons.

ANNOUNCER: On 3rd and 8, for the end zone-- open! Catch made! JuJu Smith-Schuster has a Steeler touchdown-- had to make sure his feet were in and that he held onto the ball.

More Videos »