Odell Beckham Jr. slings a massive touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley

Video Details

Odell Beckham Jr. threw a long TD to rookie running back Saquon Barkley to help get the Giants close against the Carolina Panthers.

- Here's Beckham, looking to throw. Wide open, it's Barkley, inside the 20, still going. Into the end zone, touchdown. Well, Beckham.

More Videos »