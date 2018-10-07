Odell Beckham Jr. slings a massive touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley
Video Details
Odell Beckham Jr. threw a long TD to rookie running back Saquon Barkley to help get the Giants close against the Carolina Panthers.
- Here's Beckham, looking to throw. Wide open, it's Barkley, inside the 20, still going. Into the end zone, touchdown. Well, Beckham.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices