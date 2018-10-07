A Steelers fan has blessed us with the greatest haircut in sports
Video Details
The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5, and one fan is showing his support in a unique way.
[NO SPEECH]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices