- We describe the Steelers as a desperate team?

- No, not yet. Only four games in, early in the season. We need to have a sense of urgency, but not desperate.

- And after the most recent loss with Baltimore, the quote, you said I'm not playing well enough. That's putting a lot of blame on a guy.

- When you're not winning football games, it doesn't matter. I think the question is, how are AP and I now? You know, what's going on? Where's the connection? And the simple answer is, I just haven't played well enough.

- Well, what about Antonio Brown? What, his part in this?

- Well, I think his part is, he's getting doubled still every single play. And if I can get him a catchable ball where he can catch and run, then more good things will happen.

- Le'Veon Bell from the outside, we watch the impact. Describe for us inside what it's been like not having him.

- Early on it was definitely, there were a lot of questions, not knowing what's going on. But once we, once he wasn't here, we just had to move on.

- If Bell comes and reports to the team, do you accept him with open arms?

- Yeah, we just don't know when it's going to be. You know, there's been a lot of reports and rumors.

- Can this team go to the playoffs without Bell?

- Yeah, absolutely. I think we're a very good football team. I think he helps our chances. But I think we can.

- A lighter moment, we saw Gerald McCoy apologizing as he tackled you on national television.

GERALD MCCOY: My fault, man. Hey, my fault, man.

- Heard him talk about the roughing the passer. You're a big guy, you're a tough guy, you make plays. And do you get the same benefit as the smaller, lighter?

- Not usually. This year actually was the first time I've gotten any calls.

- That's still, Ben, so much a part of your game, right? Is hanging in there until the very last moment, using your size and then leaning on your arm.

- That's kind of the fine line we walk in not wanting the ref to blow it dead, because so many big plays have happened kind of in that last minute mode.

- Over the years, the great defense of the Steelers, that was kind of a linchpin for this franchise. Really in the last decade or so, it's been more about your offense. Are you comfortable with that role?

- Absolutely. I don't know that all the fans are comfortable with it. They still, they still believe that defense. But you know, the league has kind of changed, right? Teams are putting up 30 and 40 points almost regularly now. So you have to keep up with the Joneses and try and score as many points as you can.

- I know it's hard to say now. What would have to happen for this Steeler team to contend for the Super Bowl this year?

- Just win one game. We started seasons bad before. Not the way you want to start 'em, but really just take it one game at a time, not look ahead. We can't look to the playoffs. We can't answer that question, how do you get to the playoffs. It's how do we win one game, and that's this week.