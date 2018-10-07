Cooper Manning goes undercover with Mario Addison, James Bradberry | MANNING HOUR
Video Details
Cooper Manning disguised himself as a New York Giant to get the inside scoop on the Carolina Pantheres with Mario Addison and James Bradberry.
