[DRAMATIC MUSIC] VICTOR LONGSNAP: It used to be that all a fan needed to get on TV was a painted face. But times have changed. I'll teach you how to create the perfect look that will get you on TV. Oakland Raiders! Number one!

Too much orange-- try the boa. Fireman's hat that makes no sense-- I love it. I'll show you all my secrets. I've gotten on TV 103 times-- 104, if you count the time I was on that episode of "Cops." I'm Victor Longsnap, and this is my master class.

WOMAN: (YELLING) Victor, did you take my eyeliner again?

- No.

[DRAMATIC MUSIC]

WOMAN: (YELLING) And where's my boa?

[DRAMATIC MUSIC]