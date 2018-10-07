TV Sports Fan MasterClass | FOX 45
Learn all you need to know to be featured on TV by crazed Raiders fan Victor Longsnap.
[DRAMATIC MUSIC] VICTOR LONGSNAP: It used to be that all a fan needed to get on TV was a painted face. But times have changed. I'll teach you how to create the perfect look that will get you on TV. Oakland Raiders! Number one!
Too much orange-- try the boa. Fireman's hat that makes no sense-- I love it. I'll show you all my secrets. I've gotten on TV 103 times-- 104, if you count the time I was on that episode of "Cops." I'm Victor Longsnap, and this is my master class.
WOMAN: (YELLING) Victor, did you take my eyeliner again?
- No.
[DRAMATIC MUSIC]
WOMAN: (YELLING) And where's my boa?
[DRAMATIC MUSIC]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices