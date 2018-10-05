- Edelman's return. What did his presence mean for your offense?

- Well, it meant a lot. He brings the energy out there. He's always fired up, ready to go from the start. And you can tell he's excited. And it's good to get everybody out there. Everybody's contributing. And hopefully, we can keep it going.

- Yeah, the puzzle's complete now it seems like. Can you comment? Tom Brady throws his 500th career touchdown pass tonight. You had one of them. What does this guy mean? What is a milestone like that mean?

- It's an amazing milestone. I mean, that guy works extremely, extremely hard, on and off the field. Such a great teammate. And he distributes the ball to everybody, and we just have to go out there and make plays. And you just want to play hard for a guy like that.

