Tom Brady finds Josh Gordon for his 500th career touchdown pass as the Patriots crush the Colts
Video Details
Josh Gordon brings the ball down in the endzone for Tom Brady's 500th career touchdown pass as the Patriots beat the Colts 38-17.
ANNOUNCER: Brady now over 300 yards for the game, 83rd time in his career. Looking for all of it. Unloads to the end zone, caught by Gordon! Touchdown, Patriots!
[CROWD CHEERING]
Career touchdown pass number 500, and he's now found 71 different players for touchdowns in his career. That is an all time NFL record.
ANNOUNCER: And that's all time pass coverage, too.
