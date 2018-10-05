ANNOUNCER: Brady now over 300 yards for the game, 83rd time in his career. Looking for all of it. Unloads to the end zone, caught by Gordon! Touchdown, Patriots!

[CROWD CHEERING]

Career touchdown pass number 500, and he's now found 71 different players for touchdowns in his career. That is an all time NFL record.

ANNOUNCER: And that's all time pass coverage, too.