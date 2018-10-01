RONDE BARBER: Baker Mayfield. First start of his NFL career, and it got off to a little shaky start. Interception for a touchdown to start this football game. Then, he hit his stride.

I got to tell you, the kid looks comfortable leading this offense. And you can tell the team rallies around him.

Now, he's got a long way to go, guys. He's made some mistakes at the end of the game. They had a chance to go down and score the winning field goal, but he threw an interception. Those things are a learning experience for him.

But Hue Jackson and Todd Haley, the offensive coordinator-- they know what they have in this kid. The excitement level is there. Expect some big thing from him.