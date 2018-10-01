Ronde Barber explains why NFL fans can ‘expect big things’ from Baker Mayfield
After the Cleveland Browns fell to the Oakland Raiders in Week 4, Ronde Barber broke down why fans can feel good about Baker Mayfield's performance.
RONDE BARBER: Baker Mayfield. First start of his NFL career, and it got off to a little shaky start. Interception for a touchdown to start this football game. Then, he hit his stride.
I got to tell you, the kid looks comfortable leading this offense. And you can tell the team rallies around him.
Now, he's got a long way to go, guys. He's made some mistakes at the end of the game. They had a chance to go down and score the winning field goal, but he threw an interception. Those things are a learning experience for him.
But Hue Jackson and Todd Haley, the offensive coordinator-- they know what they have in this kid. The excitement level is there. Expect some big thing from him.
