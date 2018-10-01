Matt McCrane drills 29-yard game winner to cap off dramatic comeback for Raiders over Browns
Video Details
Matt McCrane's 29-yard game winner seals Jon Gruden's first win as coach of the Oakland Raiders.
- Ball is placed down. McCrane's kick is good. [INAUDIBLE] for the Raiders in over time, 45-42.
- Sweet redemption for that kid. Two big misses early in the football game.
