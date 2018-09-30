Raiders score late touchdown and get two-point conversion to force OT
Video Details
Derek Carr finds Jared Cook for a 7-yard touchdown and hits Jordy Nelson in the endzone for the 2 point conversion to send the game to Overtime.
- Carr from the shotgun, throws, end zone! Touchdown, Jared Cook!
- Look for speed out here, Kenny. You got that guy off the line of scrimmage on the right.
- Carr to the end zone, and it is caught!
- Wow, nice.
- Jordy Nelson, we are tied!
