Earl Thomas made an emotional exit while being carted off after injury
Earl Thomas salutes the Seattle sideline while being carted of the field after an apparent leg injury.
ANNOUNCER: Carroll, and what a great job he's done. He's seen the transformation of this defensive team, with all of the great names before. And then he has a Mychal Kendricks, who's playing-- waiting for the appeal for a suspension. And he has Earl Thomas, who wasn't happy with his contract. And to bring this team together like he has, you know, shows-- I think really.
