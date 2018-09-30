[CROWD NOISE] ANNOUNCER: And Dawson's kick is no good. Phil Dawson misses a 45-yard field goal, and the score remains tied at 17.

Here it is. And this kick is going to be good. And the Seahawks win it. They mob Janikowski, who redeems himself in royal fashion here in Arizona. And for Josh Rosen, a disappointing loss.

[CROWD NOISE]