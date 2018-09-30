Sebastian Janikowski makes 52-yard game winner after Arizona misses 45-yard go-ahead attempt
Sebastian Janikowski comes through in the clutch with a 52-yard game winning field goal after Phil Dawson misses a 45-yard attempt.
[CROWD NOISE] ANNOUNCER: And Dawson's kick is no good. Phil Dawson misses a 45-yard field goal, and the score remains tied at 17.
Here it is. And this kick is going to be good. And the Seahawks win it. They mob Janikowski, who redeems himself in royal fashion here in Arizona. And for Josh Rosen, a disappointing loss.
[CROWD NOISE]
