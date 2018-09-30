How did Mitchell Trubisky explode for 6 TDs? Chris Spielman and Thom Brennaman break it down
Mitchell Trubisky set a Chicago Bears franchise record with six touchdown passes in a single game. What was the secret to his success in his win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
ANNOUNCER: Two touchdown passes through three games for Mitchelll Trubisky coming into this game today against Tampa Bay. He throws six. What was the difference?
- I think there's a comfort level. He talked about it. He was getting closer and closer, and being in sync with Matt Nagy, the head coach and play caller. Tarique Cohen made an interesting observation. Mitchell went off schedule, changed a play. He felt right then and there, that's when Mitchell arrived. And he showed it today.
Accuracy was outstanding, footwork was outstanding. Everything you want out of a young quarterback, we got to see it today on display.
- 19 of 26, 354 yards. Six touchdowns without a single interception. Bears roll to 3-1, sitting atop the NFC North.
