ANNOUNCER: Two touchdown passes through three games for Mitchelll Trubisky coming into this game today against Tampa Bay. He throws six. What was the difference?

- I think there's a comfort level. He talked about it. He was getting closer and closer, and being in sync with Matt Nagy, the head coach and play caller. Tarique Cohen made an interesting observation. Mitchell went off schedule, changed a play. He felt right then and there, that's when Mitchell arrived. And he showed it today.

Accuracy was outstanding, footwork was outstanding. Everything you want out of a young quarterback, we got to see it today on display.

- 19 of 26, 354 yards. Six touchdowns without a single interception. Bears roll to 3-1, sitting atop the NFC North.