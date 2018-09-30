HOST 1: Heck of a game here in Dallas. The Cowboys a thriller, they win on the field goal at the horn to win it by two over the Lions. A lot of great signs, right? Elliott was a monster in the run game. Prescott played really, really, well. So can Cowboys fans kind of take a breath and relax?

- Today.

- You know how it is in sports. You get a 24 hour rule, right? Win or lose, 24 hours to dwell on it, or celebrate it . Then you move on. They saw a lot of great signs today, though. I think Zach Martin, you've mentioned it during the game, the offensive lineman. Said we got to get back to being basic, and execute the simple things well.

They did that, because they got Ezekiel Elliott going in the run game. But they converted on third down today. And Dak Prescott got going, throwing the football, finally over 200 yards in a game. So they win by two. Great field goal by Brett Maher.

They can't relax, but they see-- they seem to be getting back to their identity on offense. And the defense, they could rush the passer, can't they?

- They can. Hey, at least for a couple of days, you could stop all the terminal verbosity about all this Cowboys struggling offense. They looked great.