- All right, Marcus Mariota, usually I would ask you something about what you've learned about your team after a win like this. But I'm going to ask what you learned about your rookie head coach, who decided not to kick that field goal and go for the win on fourth and two.

- Well, I just appreciate it. You know, to have the conference in the offense, I know we've been kind of struggling all year. But for him to have confidence in us to go out there and make that play, man, it means the world to us. And you know, we just have to continue this. This is one of 16, and let's just continue to build off of it.

INTERVIEWER: You've talked about the struggles for the last four weeks, your whole offense has. And yet, you guys keep finding ways to win. What was the key ingredient today to doing that?

- Just staying together. Defense played great. They kept us in it the whole time. And from there, it just-- you've got to give credit to the guys the locker room. They made plays when we needed it most.

INTERVIEWER: Finally, I know you talk about your hand all week. It was frustrating because it wasn't pain. It was about that tingling and numbing, and you said it bothers you constantly. We sure didn't see it today, but did you feel it?

- It is what it is. You know what? What it comes down to is we just have to continue to find ways to win. I'm proud of these guys, and I'm looking forward to next week.

INTERVIEWER: I knew you'd turn it right into a we. Marcus, congratulations. Great win.

- Thank you very much. Take care.

[MUSIC PLAYING]