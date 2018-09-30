Corey Davis scores first career touchdown in OT to beat Philadelphia
Video Details
Corey Davis' first career NFL touchdown is a game winner in Overtime to give Tennessee a 26-23 win over Philadelphia.
COMMENTATOR: Mariota rush-- open-- catch made! The Titans are going to win in overtime. Corey Davis--
[CHEERING]
