Mitchell Trubisky sets Bears franchise record for most touchdowns in a single game
Mitchell Trubisky sets franchise record for most touchdowns in a single game. The 2nd year quarterback threw for 6 touchdowns as the Bears dominated the Bucs 48-10.
COMMENTATOR: Play action-- looking for a wide open receiver, and it's a touchdown for Trey Burton.
This is where the Bears have really struggled-- inside the red zone. Lofted to the back of the end zone-- no struggles today. A second touchdown, this one to Robinson.
Shotgun, Trubisky, and a touchdown to Cohen.
--Bowl with the Eagles a year ago, but he's been pretty much a backup his entire career, and another open man. This one is Josh Bellamy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices