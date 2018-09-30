Mitchell Trubisky sets Bears franchise record for most touchdowns in a single game

Video Details

Mitchell Trubisky sets franchise record for most touchdowns in a single game. The 2nd year quarterback threw for 6 touchdowns as the Bears dominated the Bucs 48-10.

COMMENTATOR: Play action-- looking for a wide open receiver, and it's a touchdown for Trey Burton.

This is where the Bears have really struggled-- inside the red zone. Lofted to the back of the end zone-- no struggles today. A second touchdown, this one to Robinson.

Shotgun, Trubisky, and a touchdown to Cohen.

--Bowl with the Eagles a year ago, but he's been pretty much a backup his entire career, and another open man. This one is Josh Bellamy.

